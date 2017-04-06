Bar Review: Da Vinci Café, Larnaca

Despite being a small town, one of Larnaca’s best features is its wide variety of styles when it comes to bars and cafés, from beachside to backstreets, cozy to spacious, peaceful to frenetic.

Da Vinci Café is one of those that sits outside the box – situated opposite the magnificent St Lazarus church, this quaint little bar is the ideal place to relax and watch the world go by with a wonderful view of buildings and the bustling town.

It serves just about anything you could ask for from an establishment of such a small size – hot beverages, as well as a wide selection of cold drinks including fresh juices and an assortment of alcoholic drinks too. Small snacks such as pizza and sandwiches are on the menu but even with the full meals like the traditional

English breakfast and souvlaki, portions are bigger than those of most restaurants.

The interior is very simple with classic wooden chairs and tables that exactly serve the purpose of having a break from your day to take in a small snack or drink.

There is also outdoor seating with slightly more comfortable furniture, which is ideal for this time of the year.

With it being such a small establishment, it is one of those places that you will quickly feel at home, with the staff recognising you after a couple of visits. The service is very fast and personal, in what is a very relaxed environment.

The café is a much-loved spot for the many tourists who visit the St Lazarus church, and is an obvious pit stop. However, although it seems like an exclusively touristy place due to its international nature, the establishment has become a hit with locals.

Whether you are after a bite to eat or just keen for a coffee with friends, Da Vinci Café does not fall short in any of the important categories. It may not be the best known or most fashionable place in town but it will pleasantly surprise those who have walked past it without ever having tried it.

Da Vinci café

Where: St Lazarus Square, Larnaca

Contact: 24 664660