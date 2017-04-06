Bill on organ donor motorists to be tabled after Easter

DISCUSSION has concluded on the bill that will allow the authorities to ask people whether they want to become organ donors when they apply for their driver’s licence, and it will be tabled to the plenum for a vote after Easter, the head of the House health committee Costas Constantinou said on Thursday.

The move is part of the effort to develop a culture of posthumous organ donations, which at present is at a very low level, at the same time when many Cypriots are waiting for a transplant.

According to the proposal, people who apply for a driver’s licence will be asked whether they would like to become posthumous organ donors.

Discussion of the bill at committee level has been completed, Constantinou said, and it will be forwarded right after Easter so that it is tabled to the plenum for a vote.

“Some reservations have been lifted. The proposal is comprehensive, without any restrictions and it concurs with the free will of (driver’s licence) applicants,” he said.

MPs said that the same practice already takes place in a number of developed countries.