India extends electronic visa to Cypriots

India on Thursday announced its decision to extend the eVisa facility to Cypriot passport holders for tourism purposes.

“In view of historic, traditionally excellent relations between India and Cyprus, and the desire of both countries to promote tourism, people contacts, and explore further opportunities, the government of India has decided with immediate effect to extend eVisa to Cypriot passport holders for travel to India for tourism purposes” an announcement by India’s High Commission in Cyprus said.

Among other eligibility criteria, the announcement notes that eVisa applies to international travellers whose sole objective of visiting India is recreation, sightseeing, casual visit to meet friends or relatives, short duration medical treatment, or casual business visit.

Also, passports should have at least six months validity from the date of arrival in India and travellers should have a return ticket or onward journey ticket, with sufficient money to spend during their stay.

The measure does not apply to diplomatic passport holders or international travel document holders.