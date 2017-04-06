Jail term for Paphos rapist

April 6th, 2017 Crime 0 comments

THE Paphos Criminal Court sentenced on Thursday a 25-year-old man to seven years in prison after being found guilty for the kidnap, robbery and rape in 2015 of a 23-year-old Dutch female tourist.

The incident occurred on October 4, 2015 in Paphos. The woman had reported that while walking along Poseidonos Avenue on that day at around 5.30am on her way home from a night out, a man rode up on a moped and offered to take her back to her apartment.

Instead, however, according to the woman’s statement, he took her to a remote area and forced her to have sex with him. He also took her bag with her mobile phone and credit cards.

