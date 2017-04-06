Sharon Osbourne has praised Mel B as a “great mother”

The 64-year-old television personality has sympathised with the former Spice Girls singer after she made allegations of abuse against her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, whom she filed for divorce from last month after 10 years of marriage.

Speaking on US television show ‘The Talk’ on Wednesday (05.04.17), Sharon – who was a judge alongside Mel on UK talent show ‘The X Factor’ in 2014 – said: “In the situation that she’s been in for 10 years, it’s not just physical, it’s mental abuse too.

“Three years ago, in the final two days of ‘X Factor’, she didn’t make the first day and she was in the hospital. And it was reported in all the papers that said ‘allegedly’ she’s been beaten by her husband. And she came back for the final day and she had a black eye and bruising everywhere, but she made the final.

“This has been brewing and people talking for a very, very long time. You know what, she’s a good girl. She’s a great mother. She works her bum off.”

Meanwhile, Stephen recently denied the “outrageous and unfounded allegations” placed against him by the 41-year-old musician.

A statement released by Stephen’s lawyers reads: “It’s a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter. In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies.”

And Stephen believes the action taken against him is a “charade” and was plotted to “cover up” the ‘Wannabe’ hitmaker’s actions during their romance.

The statement continues: “When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown’s own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children.

“When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset. Mr. Belafonte is confident that the truth will come out when he has his day in court at which time he looks forward to being reunited with his children.”