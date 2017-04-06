Strictly Old Skool beats at 7 Seas

The British musical duo DJ Luck and MC Neat have packed their bags with lots of house and garage sounds, letting loose at 7 Seas in Limassol tomorrow for a performance to keep you up till the wee hours.

Joel Samuels (aka DJ Luck) and Michael Rose (aka MC Neat) have had three consecutive UK Top ten hits and are well-known for their hit ‘A Little Bit Of Luck’, which started as a promotional dubplate. The track peaked at number nine in the UK charts.

Wanting to keep the fire of success alight, the duo then released a cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Master Blaster (Jammin)’ and renamed it ‘Masterblaster 2000’. The track featured the vocals of JJ, who is on a number of Luck & Neat’s songs. The track was their highest British chart entry, reaching the number five spot. Their version of ‘Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us’ reached number eight. The duo also made an appearance on Top of The Pops performing their track ‘Piano Loco’, which reached number 12 on the UK charts.

After their initial three chart hits, the boys were picked up by the underground musician Shy Cookie, who recommended they shift from sample-based to original and live instruments. This helped them maintain their underground credibility and fuelled their mainstream success.

DJ Luck and MC Neat

Live performance by the British performers. April 7. 7 Seas, Saint Andrews Street 223, Columbia Plaza, Limassol. 11pm-3am. Tel: 25-278000