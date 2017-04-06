Total, ENI sign natural gas exploration contracts

Energy giant Total said on Thursday it planned to start exploration drilling off the island’s coast in the first two weeks of July, as it signed the contract for the exploration and production-sharing of blocks six and eight in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The company said it will be drilling in block six inside 2018.

Total and Italy’s ENI had won the concession for block six, while ENI alone was awarded block eight. ExxonMobil-Qatar Petroleum consortium was awarded block 10.

Those contracts were signed on Wednesday.

