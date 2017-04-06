Travelling to Africa via photography

Professional safari guide, photographer and naturalist George Mavroudis will present his latest photographical work in his solo exhibition Under African Skies from tomorrow at Morfi gallery in Limassol.

As the title suggests, the photographs on display have to do with images Mavroudis encountered while in Africa.

Mavroudis is a third-generation Tanzanian. His enthusiasm for the bush was evident at an early age. His earliest and fondest memories are of family trips into the wilderness areas of Tanzania.

After completing his secondary education and military service in Cyprus, he spent time in Zimbabwe gaining further exposure to the bush and the wildlife and environmental issues faced by sub-Saharan Africa.

When he returned to East Africa he began his guiding career and, after establishing a name in the industry, he established George Mavroudis Safaris in 1992. He is known as one of the top safari operators in the region and has been recognised in Travel & Leisure magazine’s 2008 annual as offering one of the “100 Greatest Trips of 2008”.

His passions for the bush and wildlife are equally matched by his passion for photography.

While most of his photographs highlight his appreciation of the biodiversity of East Africa, his close relationship to the tribes of the area is also evident in his work.

Throughout his career, Mavroudis has enjoyed capturing the beauty, traditions and cultural intricacies of the area. His favourite subjects are the Wahadzabe hunter-gatherers of Northern Tanzania, the Samburu of Northern Kenya and the various Ethiopian groups, in their traditional and often religious regalia.

Under African Skies

Photography exhibition by George Mavroudis. Opens April 7 at 7.30pm until April 9. Morfi Gallery, 84 Agkyras St, Limassol. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tuesday-Friday: 5pm-8pm.Tel: 25-378733