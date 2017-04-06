UCy ranks 52 in top 150 universities

The University of Cyprus has been ranked 52nd in the list of the top 150 universities in the world that are less than 50-years-old.

The rankings are published by the Times Higher Education every year and the university, which was created 25 years ago, climbed three places since last year.

Top of the list is Switzerland’s École Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, founded in 1969, followed by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Nayang Technological University of Singapore in second and third place respectively.

“As a young institution, the University of Cyprus is developing a reputation for solid research, and its academics are already world-renowned in certain fields. In 2010, for example, one of its professors, Christopher Pissarides was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, for his analysis of markets with search frictions,” Times Higher Education said.

The university’s recto,r Constantinos Christofides, congratulated the academic staff, administrative staff, and students for their contribution and said the aim of the institution is to be included in the top 20 new universities worldwide within a decade.

The University of Cyprus is a public institution founded in 1989 which opened its doors to its first 486 undergraduate students in 1992. Today the institution has more than 7,000 students.