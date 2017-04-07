After appeal, Erotokritou now seeks release

INCARCERATED former deputy Attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou has filed for a ‘habeas corpus’ writ on the grounds of a law granting judicial officers immunity from prosecution, local daily Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

Citing unnamed sources, the paper said Erotokritou, who last month was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy AG in 2013, filed a request with the Supreme Court for his immediate release.

The former deputy AG has denied the existence of any conspiracy in the case of Providencia, a Russian-owned trust fund worth tens of millions, in connection to which he ordered the criminal prosecution of Russian nationals battling the Andreas Neocleous law firm – also found guilty in court – over its ownership status.

Habeas corpus recourse is available in all criminal and civil cases where the defendant has been detained unlawfully.

According to the paper, Erotokritou has cited a clause in the Cyprus penal code, which grants judicial officers immunity from prosecution.

“With the exception of cases for which the code mandates otherwise, judicial officers are not liable in law for actions or omissions during the execution of their duties, even if their actions exceeded their judicial power, or if they had a legal obligation to carry out an action which was omitted,” the clause reads.

The crimes for which Erotokritou was found guilty were carried out while he was deputy AG, his argument being that the post fulfils the criteria of ‘judicial officer’ and therefore exempts him from criminal proceedings against him.

According to the Cyprus constitution, the Attorney-general of the Republic and his deputy serve under the same terms as Supreme Court justices.

Erotokritou’s request comes on top of his appeal against his conviction in the Supreme Court.