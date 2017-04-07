Germany’s Gabriel says reunification would be ‘a huge success’

GERMANY fully and wholeheartedly supports the negotiating process on the Cyprus problem, for the reunification of the island, which would be a huge success for everyone involved and for Europe as a whole, German Foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday after a meeting in Berlin with the UN Secretary–General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide.

Eide wrote on his twitter account: “In Berlin, visiting Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel at a crucial moment for the Cyprus talks. Germany’s strong support is highly appreciated.”

In a statement issued after his talks with Eide, Gabriel noted that “since 2015, the two sides (in Cyprus) have been working tirelessly with the backing of the United Nations to reunite Cyprus.”

He said that the fact that the negotiations have advanced further than ever before is due in no small part to the commitment shown by Espen Barth Eide and his persistent efforts.

“I very much welcome the decision by President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to resume their talks.”

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Eide will have more meetings on Friday with German foreign ministry officials. He will be returning to Cyprus on Monday.