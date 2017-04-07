Latchi to host annual fish festival

THE fourth annual fish festival will get underway at Latchi harbour, in Paphos on Saturday.

Organised by the municipality of Polis, the festival is held at the picturesque harbour and is hugely popular with both locals and visitors alike.

The idea was initiated by restaurant owners in Latchi, along with the local municipality, four years ago, with the aim of boosting visitor numbers and attracting tourism to the area.

It has now become a regular annual event and sees the restaurants situated at the harbour join in the day’s festivities.

A spokesman for the municipality said: “This is an important day for us and a very busy one. It is very good for tourism and a great day out for families.”

Fresh fish, salads, and drinks, beer and water, are all served free. The municipality is providing the restaurants with seasonal fish, freshly caught by local fishermen, which the chefs will then cook.

The fish, known locally as ‘sex fish’, is a male Marida fish, which will be served hot at one of the separate food and drink stations which will be placed along the harbour front.

Last year, around 2,000 people attended the event and numbers are expected to increase this year, said the organisers.

There will also be a rich cultural programme on offer, said the spokesman, which will include live music by Giorgos Stamataris, Vasiliki Xatziadamou and Nicholas Theophanos, and folk dance groups.

The event gets underway at 11am at Latchi harbour and will run until 5pm, and is a highly enjoyable day out, said the spokesman.

“The Polis Municipality invites everyone to the fish festival. Come and admire the beautiful harbour, a unique tourist destination, which is famous not only for its beauty, but also for its fresh fish and fish restaurants,” she said.

For further information call Polis municipality on 26321321.