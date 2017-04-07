Liverpool’s Mane to miss rest of season

April 7th, 2017 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Liverpool’s Mane to miss rest of season

Sadio Mane, who sustained meniscus damage in a challenge with Leighton Baines in last weekend's Merseyside derby, has had his knee in a brace all week and been walking on crutches

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane requires knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

“Pretty sure Mane needs surgery and then it is season over. Impossible that he will play again this season,” Klopp told a news conference.

Senegal international Mane has scored 13 Premier League goals this season but suffered the knee injury during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton last weekend.

Klopp also said midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge are doubtful for Saturday’s league visit to Stoke City while English duo Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana will both definitely miss the game.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information