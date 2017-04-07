Man arrested for possession of 5kg of cannabis

A 25-year-old Larnaca resident was arrested by British bases police on Friday in connection with possession of five kilos of cannabis.

The man was arrested at around 9am in the Vryssoules area, following a joint operation of bases and Republic police.

Officers signaled the man to stop his car but he refused and tried to escape. He was chased by the police who eventually managed to stop his vehicle after crashing into it.

The car was taken to the Dhekelia base where officers found five kilos of cannabis hidden inside.

Some €500 in cash were also found. The suspect is expected to be brought before a bases court on Saturday.