Migrant smugglers’ trial begins in Paphos

PROSECUTION proceedings began in Paphos district court on Thursday against two Syrian nationals accused of smuggling a group of migrants into Cyprus late last month.

The indictments relate to the smuggling of some 90 migrants who came ashore in a small fishing boat off Pomos near Polis Chrysochous, on March 29.

On board the boat were 28 men, 18 women and 46 children.

The two defendants accused of trafficking were released on conditions until April 26, the date on which they are set to reappear in court to enter a plea.

Until then, they are required to report daily to a police station, while their passports have been withheld and they have been placed on a stop-list.

They additionally face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, and aiding and abetting illegal entry into the Republic.