Music scene bursts into song in Paphos

It is all about different kinds of music in Paphos over the next few days, with a jazz music concert at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre tomorrow and a performance by the guitar orchestra Cantomano at the Paphos Academy of Fine Arts on Monday.

The jazz concert will feature saxophonist George Krasidis and pianist George Morphitis, who will perform works taken from the standard jazz repertoire.

Krasidis, from Limassol, is a saxophonist/clarinettist, composer and educator and the founder of Jazzologia Big Band and Saxomania Syndicate Saxophone Ensemble. As a performer/soloist he has performed in many prestigious festivals and venues in the USA, Europe and Cyprus and has also worked with a number of world-class musicians.

Morphitis, also from Limassol, started classical piano training at the age of six. Through his career, the pianist has played in many prestigious festivals and venues all over Europe. He is currently teaching privately and performing all over the island and abroad.

Moving away from the saxophone and the piano to a whole bunch of guitars, the guitar orchestra Cantomano from Germany, will be led by conductor Volker Hoeh on Monday.

The orchestra, together with students from the Paphos Academy of Fine Arts and conductor Polis Charalambous, will perform pieces by Pharell Williams, John Dowland, Peter Fox and others.

The name Cantomano means song of the hands and stands as a symbol for fulfilled and lively music. The highly-varied repertoire, founded by Volker Hoh in 1997, ranges from Renaissance, Baroque and Classical music, European and South American folklore, to popular music styles and the music of our time, written especially for the guitar orchestra.

Cantomano was the first prize-winner of the German Orchestral Competition in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. They also won the Landes-Orchesterwettbewerbe Rheinland-Pfalz in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Jazz Music

Piano and saxophone performance. April 8. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420

La Scala di Paphos

Performance by the guitar orchestra Cantomano and Volker Hoeh. April 10. Paphos Academy of Fine Arts, Polis Charalambous. 7pm. Free. Tel: 99-632346