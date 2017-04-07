Parliament to discuss controversial Enosis commemoration

Parliament to discuss controversial Enosis commemoration

Parliament on Friday is scheduled to vote on an amendment that effectively changes a previous decision to commemorate the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum in public schools that led to the interruption of reunification talks.

Ruling Disy’s proposal, designed to overturn parliament’s decision in mid-February, which introduced a short in-class commemoration of the 1950 referendum for Enosis in state schools and caused the withdrawal of Turkish Cypriot leader from peace talks, is supported by main opposition Akel.

Its approval would pave the way for the resumption of talks.

Supporters of far right Elam assembled outside parliament to protest against changing the decision.

More later

