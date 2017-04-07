Performers lead a mysterious path in Paphos

After being presented in Bassano del Grappa and Dublin, the dance performance Mind Your Step will be performed in Matallos square as part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 events.

The four pieces by choreographers from Italy and Cyprus will be performed on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to connect contemporary dance to the urban landscape. The selected artists will score a new choreography of the city, by performing in hidden places — the audience will follow a prescribed path without knowing the location of each performance.

Mind Your Step, which is under the curation and artistic direction of Giulia Galvan, aims to deliver new perspectives and open doors to unknown, unexplored or newly-built areas.

The five artists who will participate in this dance performance are Elena Antoniou, Dimitris Chimonas, Francesca Foscarini, Harry Koushos and Ody ICON.

Antoniou, who will perform the piece Mind Me, is a local dancer and performance artist who has been working with artist Polys Peslikas since 2008. Their work has been presented in Berlin, Athens and all over Cyprus.

In 2016 Antoniou presented the long durational performance entitled An Eight-Hour Journey, which was commissioned by the NEON and Marina Abramovic Institute. The dancer has also collaborated with acclaimed theatre directors and companies, such as the Neos Kosmos Theatre, the Cyprus Theatre Organisation and Vangelis Theodoropoulos.

Chimonas, who will perform the piece This is It, is a local theatre maker and performance artist. Chimonas has directed a number of plays which were presented at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, in theatres in the UK, in New York and here. His latest collaboration with the En.act theatre group will represent Cyprus at the Mediterranean Young Artists Biennale in Albania.

Foscarini, who will perform the piece Kalsh, is an Italian dancer and choreographer. She is internationally active and has been working with artists such as Israeli choreographer Yasmeen Godder. Her latest piece Vocazione all’Asimmetria has been selected by the Aerowaves Network and will be presented in the Spring Forward festival 2017.

Local artist Koushos and Ody ICON, will perform the piece Coast to Coast.

Koushos is a local dancer and choreographer who is based in Athens. His work as a choreographer, as well as his video dance work, have been presented in various festivals around Europe and the USA. As a dancer, he has worked with a number of choreographers and has been collaborating with choreographer Alexandra Waierstall since 2011.

Ody ICON, from Limassol, currently lives in Paris. He is a multitalented artist. He wears the hats of an actor, a director, a performer and a photographer.

The dance event is supported by the Embassy of Italy in Nicosia, Dance House Lemesos and the Dance Culture Paphos.

Mind Your Step

Dance performance by dancers from Europe and Cyprus. April 8-9. Moutallos Square, Paphos. 4pm. Free. Tel: 26-932017