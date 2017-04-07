Tensions flare during discussion of controversial Enosis proposal (updated)

Ruling Disy MPs left plenum in protest on Friday after an Elam MP described them as traitors for proposing an amendment that effectively changes a previous decision to commemorate the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum in public schools that led to the interruption of reunification talks.

Elam supporters sitting in the gallery booed the Disy MPs prompting House Speaker Demetris Syllouris to order the public to leave the hall.

At the same time, Elam MP Linos Papayiannis and Akel MP Giorgos Georgiou exchanged words, prompting others to intervene before things became worse.

The discussion restarted without Disy MPs who returned to their seats after the Elam MP finished his speech.

Ruling Disy’s proposal, designed to overturn parliament’s decision in mid-February, which introduced a short in-class commemoration of the 1950 referendum for Enosis in state schools and caused the withdrawal of Turkish Cypriot leader from peace talks, is supported by main opposition Akel.

Its approval would pave the way for the resumption of talks.

Supporters of far right Elam had assembled outside parliament to protest against changing the decision.