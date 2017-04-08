Brazilian magic seals Liverpool comeback, easy for City

Liverpool produced a stunning fightback as goals from surprise Brazilian substitutes Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino earned a precious 2-1 victory at Stoke City on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four looked set for a damaging blow when Stoke took the lead through Jonathan Walters just before half-time.

The visitors had been subdued in the opening half, barely threatening Stoke’s goal, but the introduction of Brazilian duo Coutinho and Firmino at half-time changed everything.

Coutinho equalised with 20 minutes remaining when he shot through a crowded penalty area and three minutes later Firmino’s superb lob put Liverpool ahead.

Almost immediately the visitors were indebted to keeper Simon Mignolet who denied Saido Berahino from close range with an incredible save.

Third-placed Liverpool held on to move nine points clear of fifth and sixth-placed Arsenal and Manchester United, both of whom have three games in hand of Klopp’s side.

Elsewhere, Manchester City claimed their first victory in five league games with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Hull City to calm their top-four jitters.

Hull’s Ahmed Elmohamady put through his own goal after 31 minutes to give City the lead.

Sergio Aguero made it 2-0 shortly after half-time following a jinking run by Raheem Sterling – his 10th goal in his last 10 appearances for City.

Fabian Delph hammered in City’s third before Andrea Ranocchia pulled one back late on.

Fourth-placed City moved seven points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal who have two games in hand while Hull remained two points above the bottom three.

West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea to ease their growing relegation fears.

The hosts tested Lukasz Fabianski numerous times in a bright opening before Cheikhou Kouyate struck with a thumping low drive just before the break.

Swansea, who are now without a win in five games, improved marginally after halftime but were only able to create a few half-chances as West Ham held on to register a much-needed victory.

West Ham’s first win since early February saw them climb to 14th with 36 points. Swansea still sit in the relegation zone, in 18th place on 28 points.

Southampton meanwhile consolidated their position in the top half of the table after a goal from Jordy Clasie helped the visitors pick up three points at West Bromwich Albion for the first time since 2013.

Dutch midfielder Clasie, who replaced suspended Oriol Romeu in the starting lineup at The Hawthorns, scored his first league goal for Southampton with a spectacular strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 25th minute.

The hosts had a chance to equalise in the closing moments of the first half but Salomon Rondon’s headed effort was clawed out by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Southampton, now ninth in the league, maintained their slender advantage with some resolute defending in the second half, despite substitutes James McClean and Hal Robson-Kanu dong their best to inspire an Albion comeback.

Middlesbrough missed an opportunity to boost their flagging Premier League survival hopes as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.