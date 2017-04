A house was robbed in the Aphrodite Hills area in Paphos, with the robbers getting away with cash and jewellery, police reported on Saturday.

According to a police report, the break-in took place between 6:30pm and 10:30pm Friday.

The robbers took €4,000 in cash, which had been stored in a closet, and jewellery worth €6,000 from a nightstand.

Members of the Kouklia police station rushed to the scene and found that the robbers entered the house by breaking the wooden bedroom window.