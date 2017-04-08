Which are the fastest growing companies in Europe? And which industries do they operate in? To answer these questions the Financial Times teamed up with Statista. Today both partners are highlighting the FT1000 list of those companies across Europe with exceptionally strong sales growth.

The list comprises companies from 24 European countries, led by Germany and the UK, which are represented most prominently (23.6% and 23.5% respectively), followed by Italy (18.6%), France (13.9%) and Spain (10.2%).

Our infographic shows the top 25 companies of the FT1000 list.

This chart shows a ranking of the fastest growing companies in Europe by revenue growth based on an extensive study from Statista and Financial Times.

Infographic: The FT1000: Europe’s fastest-growing companies | Statista

