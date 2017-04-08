Griezmann leaves it late to dent Real Madrid’s title tilt

April 8th, 2017 European football, Sport 0 comments

Antoine Griezmann (centre) rescued a point for Atletico Madrid with an 85th minute strike

Real Madrid’s title hopes were dented as Antoine Griezmann grabbed an 85th-minute equaliser for city rivals Atletico in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Pepe opened the scoring for Real with a looping header that flew past Jan Oblak in the 52nd minute and it looked like the hosts would earn three points to move five clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Fernando Torres missed a one-on-one as the visitors searched for parity, which eventually came when substitute Angel Correa split the defence with a through-ball that Griezmann slotted past Keylor Navas.

Barcelona visit Malaga later on Saturday and can go ahead of Real at the top of the table on goal difference with a victory, albeit having played one game more.

