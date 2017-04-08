Limassol arrest for attempted murder

April 8th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Limassol arrest for attempted murder

A 37-year-old man suspected of attempted murder was arrested in Limassol on Friday.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday evening, was reported to police by a 50-year-old man on Thursday.

He said the two had a meeting over a financial dispute. The 50-year-old arrived at the meeting in an open area in Limassol accompanied by a friend, while the 37-year-old came with four friends.

The man reported they didn’t settle their differences and the 37-year-old subsequently shot at his car while he and his friend were in it.

Police went to the suspect’s apartment on Friday, arrested the 37-year-old and two of his friends and questioned them. They are looking for more persons in connection with the case.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information