Limassol arrest for attempted murder

A 37-year-old man suspected of attempted murder was arrested in Limassol on Friday.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday evening, was reported to police by a 50-year-old man on Thursday.

He said the two had a meeting over a financial dispute. The 50-year-old arrived at the meeting in an open area in Limassol accompanied by a friend, while the 37-year-old came with four friends.

The man reported they didn’t settle their differences and the 37-year-old subsequently shot at his car while he and his friend were in it.

Police went to the suspect’s apartment on Friday, arrested the 37-year-old and two of his friends and questioned them. They are looking for more persons in connection with the case.