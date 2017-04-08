A Minute with Pauline Parr Performing with Arizona country band this week

Where do you live?

Koili, Paphos with my fiancé Richie (marrying in May)

Best childhood memory?

Visiting my aunt and uncle in Colchester, UK

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

Love lots of different restaurants, particularly curry night at The Square Bistro in Tala.

What did you have for breakfast?

Love my fry up.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person?

Either – Love the sunshine, walking along the beach or in the Troodos, and love evenings, snuggled up watching a movie or having a good evening out.

What is your favourite night out?

With fiancé and friends maybe boogie on down later

Best book ever read?

Sophie’s Choice. A very moving true story.

Favourite film of all time?

So many: Mamma Mia, Dirty Dancing… love the stories, acting, music. The Notebook…makes you think, very, very sad, love a weepie.

Favourite holiday destination?

Chania in Crete; been once, will definitely go again: beautiful, historical, amazing food, had the most wonderful time with Richie. Our first proper holiday since we’ve been together.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Sunshine Radio, sing along all the time, noting different songs to bring to Arizona.

What is always in your fridge?

Milk, eggs and wine.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural retreat. Desert Island, wooden house on stilts on the beach, away from everything, self-sufficient, or up in the mountains.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My mum, she passed away two years ago, couldn’t afford to visit her for three years before.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Get my children together with us and BBQ and talk and laugh. Oh and drink!!!

What is your greatest fear?

When I go, leaving my children without me.

Tell me a joke

I’m going to be rich one day!

Pauline is performing at a charity gig in aid of St Michael’s Hospice Charity with Terry Taylor & Arizona at Costa Rica Bar, Paphos (opp Laura Hotel) on Friday April 7 from 7pm. Tickets €10 per person include BBQ supper plus raffle and silly hat prize. Tickets from Nikki Dake 99 170406 or cnndake@cytanet.com.cy or from Costa Rica