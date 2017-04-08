Police to investigate mob’s verbal abuse after Enosis vote

Police announced on Saturday that they have started an investigation into the goings-on outside parliament following Friday’s voting on a contentious proposal effectively reversing an earlier decision to commemorate the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum in state schools.

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou, meanwhile, said he plans to ask the attorney-general and the House speaker to look into incidents of hate speech during Friday’s tumultuous plenary session.

Exiting parliament after the session, Kyprianou fell victim to severe verbal abuse by an angry mob of far-right Elam supporters, who called him a “traitor”, a “Turk-lover”, and a “sell-out”.

On Saturday, police spokesman Andreas Angelides confirmed to the Cyprus News Agency that chief Zacharias Chrysostomou has ordered an investigation into the events that unfolded outside parliament after the plenary session.

During Friday’s plenum, Kyprianou had made a point of noting that parliament last year criminalised hate speech, arguing that Elam’s calling those who backed the proposal “national traitors” and members of other opposition parties suggesting it even if not saying it outright, constituted hate speech.

According to daily Politis, he plans to follow up on his argument by sending a letter to attorney-general Costas Clerides and House speaker Demetris Syllouris, asking them to look into whether such remarks constitute a violation of the law on hate speech and rules on parliamentary conduct, respectively.

The letter will refer not only to Elam officials, who accused the proposal’s backers of treason directly, but also those who implied it but did not explicitly make the accusation – most notably Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos, whose oft-repeated argument that Disy and Akel passed the proposal “at the urging of Turkey”, as well as his calling the proposal “Akinci’s law”, Kyprianou believes crossed the line.