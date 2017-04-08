Police officer bitten in roadside tussle

A 34-year-old man from Frenaros, Famagusta, was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest during a roadside check, police announced on Saturday.

According to a police report, at noon on Friday two female officers serving at the Ayia Napa police station conducted roadside traffic checks and spotted the 34-year-old driving his car at 105 km/h in an area where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

When he pulled over, the officers found that he had not been wearing a seatbelt, that the car’s road tax had expired in December 2016, and that the driver had three unpaid traffic fines totalling €1.940.

During the check, the man was reported to have shouted and sworn at the officers.

At one point, the 34-year-old tried to flee the scene in his car, resulting in one of the officers trying to remove the keys from the car’s ignition.

The man then bit her arm and pushed the two women.

Passers-by rushed to the scene to help the officers, and the man was eventually arrested for assaulting a police officer, common assault, resisting arrest, swearing in public, driving without wearing a seatbelt and with an expired road licence, and driving 55 km/h over the speed limit.

When he was informed of his arrest, the man once again pushed one of the officers away.

Two more officers from the Ayia Napa police station arrived, and the man was taken to the station to be charged, where he was detained overnight.

The Ayia Napa police station continues to investigate the case.