April 8th, 2017 Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Spurs crush Watford to close in on Chelsea

Son Heung-min scored twice as high-flying Spurs racked up a sixth straight league win

Two goals by Son Heung-min helped Tottenham Hotspur thrash Watford 4-0 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points in Saturday’s early game.

After Dele Alli’s majestic curler broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute in the sunshine at White Hart Lane, an 11th consecutive home league win never looked in doubt.

Eric Dier made it 2-0 six minutes later before Son added a third with a low shot just before half-time.

Son crashed in his second on the volley in the 54th minute after which the hosts cruised through to full-time.

Second-placed Tottenham’s sixth successive league victory took them to 68 points from 31 games with Chelsea, who face Bournemouth away later, on 72.

