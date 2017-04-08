Thousands of budding footballers in Ayia Napa

April 8th, 2017

The Ayia Napa Football Festival is the largest tournament for academies in the Mediterranean

About 5,000 children registered to participate in the 17th Ayia Napa Soccer Festival, which started on Saturday morning.

The international tournament boasts 334 participating teams, 19 of which have arrived from abroad.

It is estimated that the thousands of participating children, aged 6 to 16, have triggered the arrival in town of some 20,000 visitors.

Games started on Saturday and will continue until Wednesday.

The festival is organised under the auspices of the Cyprus Football Association and the Ayia Napa municipality.

It is sponsored by the Cyprus Tourism Organisation and supported by the Bank of Cyprus.

Wednesday’s finals will be broadcast live by Cytavision, from 2pm to 7pm.

