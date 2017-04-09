Akinci sees greater role for UN in new round of talks

As the two leaders prepare to resume talks on Tuesday, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci was reported on Sunday as seeing the UN take on a greater role of mediation and shuttle diplomacy between the two sides and the guarantor powers.

He said that at this point in the negotiations, which have been in limbo for nearly two months, the Turkish Cypriot side did not however want arbitration and bridging proposals, despite reports to that effect in the Greek Cypriot media. He was not averse however to oral ideas from the UN.

The point of the negotiations with President Nicos Anastasiades has been for the process to be Cypriot-led with the UN acting merely as a facilitator.

This was the approach taken following UN intervention in the process in 2004 resulting in the Annan plan being rejected by Greek Cypriots as it was perceived as an imposed solution.

According to CNA, Akinci on Sunday said no one should expect unilateral steps from the Turkish Cypriot side at the negotiating table. He said the Greek Cypriot side should show determination and will for a solution.

Akicni also said the UN would have an important role in the new process that should include mediation and diplomacy between the two sides and the guarantor powers.

The Turkish Cypriot side, he added would begin negotiations with good will and it was important for the Greek Cypriots to accept the philosophy of a bicommunal, bizonal federation.

“The Turkish Cypriot side will behave reasonably and realistically. Zero troops and zero guarantees is not realistic nor reasonable,” he said, referring to the Greek Cypriot side’s demands on these issues.

“The future cannot be built with past approaches such as union [with Greece], partition and annexation, nor with talk about minority and majority perceptions.”