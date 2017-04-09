After a dip in numbers, Greeks again finding Cyprus attractive for job seeking

Cyprus is seeing an new upsurge of Greek nationals seeking employment on the island as conditions in Greece slide and those in Cyprus improve, reports said on Sunday.

According to Phileleftheros, citing official statistics thousands of Greeks are applying for jobs in Cyprus as they face growing uncertainty in their own country.

Data shows that in 2010, Cyprus registered 4,667 Greeks. In 2011 the number increased to 6,503 and in 2012 some 6,180.

When Cyprus hit its own crisis in 2013, the number of Greek job seekers dropped significantly.

In 2013 the number of registration certificates issued to Greeks was 2,653. In 2014 it was 2,305 and in 2015 it was down to 2,283.

However, since Cyprus exited its bailout programme in 2016, the numbers started to rise again. Registration certificates issued last year numbered 3,687 and in the first two months of 2017, the figure was 981.

Greeks seek jobs in four main areas, according to Phileleftheros: retail trade, catering services, cafes and restaurants and in the wide tourism hospitality sector. They are also involved to a lesser degree in the energy and financial sectors and in construction.

Large law firms and audit firms also receive CVs from highly-qualified lawyers and accountants in Greece, and scores also sign up to become teachers while a growing number seek jobs in the private health sector for posts as doctors and nurses.

According to estimates from Eurostat, unemployment in Cyprus declined in February 2017 to 12.9% of the workforce from 13.1% in January.

Regarding the duration of unemployment, 39.6% of all unemployed have been looking for work for a period of up to six months, 16% for a period of 6-11 months and 44.4% were classed as long-term unemployed.