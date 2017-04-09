Eight-day remand for Larnaca cannabis grower

Eight-day remand for Larnaca cannabis grower

The Larnaca District Court on Sunday issued an eight-day remand order for a 37-year old man from Larnaca on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants with intent to supply.

The man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday when police raided his home where they said they found over 2.25kg of freshly cut cannabis plants from a small growhouse the owner had set up inside the apartment complete with special lighting and other professional growing equipment.

The freshly cut stash of leaves had been laid out to dry, and police said they also found hidden in carious parts of the apartment, buds and stems from cannabis plants.

