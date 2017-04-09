The EU was founded for very good reasons and the UK should have done more

The lady (or in this case the accountant with experience in five EU – no less – countries) doth protest too much, methinks (‘UK becoming her living breathing self’, Sunday Mail, April 2).

It is a curious observation but all those who voted Brexit display this characteristic: it is as if the enormity of what they have precipitated by voting ‘Exit’ is beginning to sink home while they yet deny it.

Commenting on Brian Lait’s first two points:

The first on incompetence and corruption is probably correct in a perfect world but consider:

The greatest act of political stupidity in recent times was that of Iain Duncan-Smith who had the opportunity to lead the Conservative Party and vote against the invasion of Iraq. But no, just as more recently all the noise against launching the exit from Europe was silenced, Duncan-Smith instructed the party to vote for war against the backdrop of 1.5m protesters. Pandora’s box was opened. So, are we any better than the EU?

As to corruption: in a perfect world, the members of the so-called Mother of Parliaments would not have been caught out cheating on their expenses or taking breath-taking advantage of self-serving rules. Furthermore, and aside from this well publicised matter, one has only got to take time to read the investigative reporting in Private Eye to realise that all is not as it should be in the Palace of Westminster.

As for sovereignty, Her Majesty is still our sovereign and the comings and goings within the political class really have little effect other than to shine the bright light on the current incumbent at No 10 which, to quote Omar Khayyam is “Like snow upon the desert’s dusty face lighting a little hour or two–is gone”.

The EU was founded for very good reasons indeed. Millions of young people lost their lives in two ghastly mechanised world wars and we owe an inestimable debt of gratitude to those thinkers who proposed the creation of a system whereby we would be so intertwined as to make war quasi-impossible. The fact that it has lost its way is regrettable but the political class in the UK also bears responsibility for this failure; it should have been working to improve the operation of the EU. How long for example did Neil Kinnock serve as a commissioner and how often did we hear his voice? Never!

We are now faced with the reality of public bar politics with prejudice on one side and a pint of lukewarm beer on the other. In France unhappily it is much the same. Marine Le Pen has tapped into coffee shop politics. Thankfully Geert Wilders lost in the Netherlands. Furthermore we have seen the result of the US elections and should be very, very concerned indeed.

Jonathan Reddaway,

Nicosia