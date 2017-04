A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night at the start of the Anorthosis-Apollon football match at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca after police said they found two joints in his possession.

The man, an Apollon supporter, was stopped during routine checks at the entrance to the match, police said. He was detained for further investigations.

At the same match, a search of the Apollon team’s fan bus, police found four flares.