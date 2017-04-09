Police step up operations against Easter bonfires

Police said on Sunday they had intensified action to clampdown on bonfires, firecrackers and juvenile delinquency in the run up to Easter.

The force said it had run an number of operations on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday islandwide.

Inspections were carried out in dozens of places, especially in open areas, parks, schools, churches and courtyards “where young persons likely to cause annoyance”, a statement said.

Around 100 youngsters were questioned and given warning after residents in affected areas filed complaints with police about their behaviour in causing a nuisance.

Police action will be stepped up in the coming week leading to Holy Saturday when the bonfires are usually lit.