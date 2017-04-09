Syrian President Assad’s allies say U.S. attack crosses “red lines”

Syrian President Assad’s allies say U.S. attack crosses “red lines”

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad

A joint command centre made up of the forces of Russian, Iran and allied militia alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad said the U.S. strike on a Syrian air base crossed “red lines” and it would now respond to any new aggression and increase their level of support to their ally.

“What America waged in an aggression on Syria is a crossing of red lines. From now on we will respond with force to any aggressor or any breach of red lines from whoever it is and America knows our ability to respond well,” said the statement published by the group on media outlet Ilam al Harbi.

Information