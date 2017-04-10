Anastasiades in Madrid

President Nicos Anastasiades will on Monday attend a summit of seven southern EU member states in Madrid which will address, inter alia, the Brexit and the future of Europe.

Earlier in the day the president will have a separate meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy before moving to the Palacio Real del Pardo for a working lunch with the seven heads of states, the PIO announced. After the lunch the leaders are going to hold a press conference.

During the meeting, the president will inform the others on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus talks.

Anastasiades is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides.