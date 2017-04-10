Apoel take control of title battle

Apoel regained a firm grip on the Cyprus football championship after beating Omonia 1-0 to move seven points clear at the top of the table.

The two chasing teams, Apollon and AEK, both lost to Anorthosis and AEL respectively.

In the Relegation Group, Aris have been sucked into the scrap following their loss to Ermis and they are now just three points above Doxa, who earned a point against Ethnikos in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

A goal in the fourth minute by Lorenzo Embecilio was enough to give Apoel the three points against bitter local rivals Omonia. Embecilio, who was making his first league start following his January move, powered in a free-kick from near the corner flag that somehow went past a number of players before beating Omonia goalkeeper Panayi at his near post.

Apoel were by far the better side in the opening 45 minutes, controlling play and carving out a number of goal-scoring opportunities.

Omonia were poor. They had to wait until the 34th minute for their first serious assault on Apoel’s goal, while in the second half, even though they had more of the ball, they managed just one goal attempt, a fierce shot from inside the penalty area from Christophi that Apoel goalkeeper Waterman managed to tip over the post.

AEL’s new coach Bruno Baltazar made it two out of two as his team defeated championship hopefuls AEK thanks to two goals by Mikel Arruabarrena, the second in added time.

The Limassol team got off to a lively start and took the lead in the 18th minute through Arruabarrena after AEK’s keeper had spilled Airossa’s cross. AEK replied though Florian ten minutes before the break

In the second half AEK pushed forward searching for the winner and AEL goalkeeper Romo had to be alert on a couple of occasions, first to stop Mitrea putting through his own goal and then tipping over a rasping shot by Malokou.

Arruabarrena though had the last word as he ghosted into the box in added time to slip the ball past Giorgallides for the winner.

A spirited Anorthosis caused an upset at the Antonis Papadopoulos on Saturday as they comfortably beat Apollon 3-1. The win was all the more important as Apollon were unbeaten in league and cup games since October 2016.

Anorthosis raced into a 2-0 lead by half-time with the usually reliable Apollon goalkeeper Bruno Vale at fault with the opening two goals scored by Errero and Rayos.

An own goal by Pelaghias 20 minutes from the end extended Anorthosis’ lead and all but ended the tie as a contest.

All that Apollon could manage was to pull a goal back through Papoulis in the 75th.

Ermis Aradippou fought back to defeat struggling Aris 2-1. Aris had taken the lead just before the break though a Martins penalty but de Melo equalised just after half-time with a great solo run, with Martynyuk getting the winner with five minutes left.

Doxa and Ethnikos shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw with all the goals coming in a frantic first half with Braulio (2) and Eninful scoring for Doxa and Kipiani, Zelayia and Kyprianou the Ethnikos scorers.

In the final game, Karmiotissa pulled six points clear of the relegation zone after defeating Nea Salamina 2-0.

Marco Adamovic opened the scoring with a thunderbolt from just outside the area while Polianec made sure of the points with a deft finish in the 82nd minute.

Highlights