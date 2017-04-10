Art speaks evolution

April 10th, 2017 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Art speaks evolution

The Nocturne Art House and Gallery will continue to showcase the art works of the group exhibition entitled Prima Materia until Friday for those who haven’t had a chance to take a look.

The art house, which is the principle studio of artist Paul Timms, is currently home to a collection of work which traces the story of evolution. Six artists – Constantinos Alpha, Ivan Dencic, Maria Neofytou, Spanos Panikos, Alex Welch and Timms – who all work in the Neo-Gothic style, have come together to give their take on our primal selves.

The exhibition has been called the artists’ “first conceptual draft” so there is an air of suspense around it and a promise of more to come.

Prima Materia
Group exhibition. Until April 14. Nocturne Gallery, 36 Stoa Lanitis, Agora Anexartisias, Limassol. 12pm-7pm. Tel: 99-917479

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information