Art speaks evolution

The Nocturne Art House and Gallery will continue to showcase the art works of the group exhibition entitled Prima Materia until Friday for those who haven’t had a chance to take a look.

The art house, which is the principle studio of artist Paul Timms, is currently home to a collection of work which traces the story of evolution. Six artists – Constantinos Alpha, Ivan Dencic, Maria Neofytou, Spanos Panikos, Alex Welch and Timms – who all work in the Neo-Gothic style, have come together to give their take on our primal selves.

The exhibition has been called the artists’ “first conceptual draft” so there is an air of suspense around it and a promise of more to come.

Prima Materia

Group exhibition. Until April 14. Nocturne Gallery, 36 Stoa Lanitis, Agora Anexartisias, Limassol. 12pm-7pm. Tel: 99-917479