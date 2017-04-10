Cyprus condemns attacks against Coptic churches in Egypt

The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church on Sunday in Tanta

The foreign ministry has condemned “in the strongest possible terms”, the terrorist attacks against the Coptic churches of St George and of St Mark, in the Egyptian cities of Tanta and Alexandria on Sunday.

“At this extremely difficult moment, Cyprus extends its full solidarity to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people” an announcement said.
“The Republic of Cyprus condemns terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms. Such actions against not only innocent civilians, but also against multiculturalism and the freedom of religion are appalling and disgraceful, and as such, their perpetrators should be brought to justice.”

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families of the victims, while we wholeheartedly wish for the prompt recovery of those injured,” the announcement concludes.

