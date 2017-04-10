Cyprus House President begins official visit to Kuwait

President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris begins an official visit to Kuwait today at the invitation of the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq A. Al-Ghanim.

Syllouris is heading a parliamentary delegation comprising members of the House, Irene Charalambidou (AKEL) Christiana Erotocritou (Democratic Party), Elias Myrianthous (EDEK) and Anna Theologou (Citizen`s Alliance).

The Cypriot delegation will be received on Monday by Sheikh Sabah IV Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwainand Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al – Hamad Al – Sabah.

Syllouris will also meet his counterpart Al-Ghanim in the presence of the President and members of the newly founded Kuwait-Cyprus Friendship Group at the National Assembly.

Al-Ghanim will host an official lunch for the Cypriot delegation and will note their presence in Kuwait during the plenary session of the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, Syllouris and his entourage will meet the Acting General Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority Farouk Bastaki and the island`s Honorary Consul in Kuwait for the past 50 years, Fahd Al – Mojil.

The Cypriot delegation returns home on Wednesday.

