Easter events for all

Easter is, without a doubt, the biggest of celebrations here in the Mediterranean, so with only a week to go there’s certainly plenty going on. From exhibitions to egg hunts, dinners to dancing, there’s something for everyone. Everywhere…

Starting in the capital, the AG Leventis Gallery is gearing up for their annual Easter event: a guided tour entitled Images of the Passion. A wonderful walk-through of religious art, the tour takes place on Wednesday, April 12 at 11am and lasts for approximately 40 minutes, with in-depth description and analysis from the curators of the museum themselves. Including various paintings from the gallery’s permanent collection (and a few which are not usually on display), the tour incorporates approximately 10 artworks, such as Sir Antony Van Dyck’s The Pieta, Jacqueline De Montlucon’s Christ in the House of Simon Levi, and the 17th century Christ Before the Flagellation from the studio of Frans Francen II. So if quiet contemplation of the Easter story is your thing, take yourself along to the gallery for a spot of pictorial meditation.

Or, should creation be more in your line, take the whole family over to the Zampelas Art Museum to get a jump on your candle making. Wednesday, April 12 sees the Creative Workshop for Families, in which the whole clan can whip up a beribboned candle for the big day. Costing €10, the workshop runs from 11am to 1pm, and all materials are provided – a great chance to get creative with the glitter glue!

New clothes are a must at Easter, so perhaps it’s time to treat yourself to a pair of blue suede shoes? This Paphos-based event on April 15 and April 16 features “the best Elvis since Elvis: Mario Kombou singing all your favourites”. Costing €20 and starting at 7pm, this dinner/dance is hosted by the Colosseum Restaurant, with a special three-course menu and The King himself in attendance. How exactly it’s seasonal is not quite clear, but the evening is billed as Easter with Elvis so anything could happen!

Down at the Harbour, it’s The Paphos Cancer Patients Support Group who are getting into the seasonal swing. On Easter Monday the group will be hosting their annual Easter stall on the seafront, between 9.30am and 12.30pm. With plenty of cakes, savouries, books and baby clothes on offer – all at an excellent price – it’s a good chance to get out of the house and browse by the sea.

Down in Larnaca, Little Muse Storytelling Theatre is bringing its special brand of narrative magic to the season with Easter Bug Tales on Saturday. Hosted by performer and entertainer extraordinaire Catherine Berger, there’s going to be a special performance featuring an Easter Bunny, hungry caterpillars and greedy bees, along with a number of other events: an egg hunt, bunny crafts and a yummy Easter picnic. It’s a whole day of fun, starting at 10am and ending at 4pm, and all at the cost of just €7 per child: the perfect pre-Easter treat for all the kids in the family!

One of the most beloved places on the island, the gardens of CyHerbia have just reopened to the public and are now bigger, better and greener than ever! So for those living in the Ayia Napa area (or anywhere on the island, really – this place is worth the drive!) head down to Avgorou for a host of eggy fun. Easter Monday and Tuesday see the annual Easter Egg Hunt in the high-hedged maze taking place from 9.30am to 6pm. There’s also an Easter I Spy game in the Herb Garden, a nest hunt in the Woodland and hidden bunnies galore, along with an egg and spoon race, a sack race and a tug of war. Last admissions are at 4pm, so make sure you get there early in time to enjoy Easter excitements in the most beautiful gardens on the island. Entrance – including all games and a cup of herbal iced tea – is €5 for adults, €3 for children aged five to 12, and free for the under-fours.

With such a choice of upcoming seasonal events, you may find yourself rushed off your feet! Whatever you choose to do this Easter, we hope you enjoy the break.

More information: AG Leventis Gallery 22 668838, Zampelas Art Museum 22 456098, Easter with Elvis 26 962415, Paphos Cancer Patients Support Group 97 760989, Little Muse Storytelling Theatre 96 216435, CyHerbia 99 915443