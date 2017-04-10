Island’s universities join forces to secure project funding

The University of Cyprus (UCy) said on Monday that a proposal submitted by all the Cypriot universities, the ‘Centre for STEAM Education Research, Science Communication and Innovation’ (CSRC) has qualified for Horizon 2020 funding

It is the first time the island’s universities are joining forces to create a Center of Excellence and Innovation in Cyprus, in cooperation with Cypriot companies.

They include UCy, the University of Technology (Tepak), the Open University Cyprus, University of Nicosia, European University Cyprus, UCLan Cyprus, Neapolis University Paphos and Frederick University of Technology.

The €400,000 in funding will enable the project to develop a business plan for the creation of the Cyprus Science and Research Centre, which would benefit Cyprus and the broader region UCy said.

CSRC will focus on the promotion of science communication, teaching and learning in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, through interactive tools. It aspires to become a Center of Excellence in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, for improving research, innovation and entrepreneurial culture in the areas of technology, especially the technology for teaching and learning in science and the innovative communication of scientific achievements.

The proposal coordinated by UCy’s Learning in Science Group was ranked eighth among the 30 proposals submitted.

UCy Rector Constantinos Christofides said: “Securing this funding required strong partnership and the effective coordination of our University. Nurturing successful partnerships is a key priority and strength of the UCY.”

Professor Constantinos P. Constantinou, UCY vice-rector for international affairs, finance and administration, added: “This success demonstrates the high level of the academic and research community in Cyprus and the quality of research conducted in the region”.

The project is expected to begin in July this year.