Kids run to help kids

Charity is something we learn at home and as children are more innocent than adults, it comes easier to them to help someone less fortunate. This is the scope of the third annual Emma’s Run – Kids for Kids charity event that will take place on April 23.

This year eight-year old Emma and her friends will walk or run a 1.5km stretch of Piale Pasha path in Larnaca to raise money for other children in need. More specifically the children who will be involved in the event will get sponsored by friends and family and donate the money they raise to the Hope for Children organisation. The NGO works around the world to improve child welfare systems and ensure that children are protected and cared for.

The annual event, which has seen children as young as three taking part and completing the whole distance, gives a certificate and a medal to all children who participate. In this way children do not only feel happy because they have helped other children, but they also feel proud of themselves.

Last year during the run, 15 children raised €1,350 for Hope for Children. Emma and her friends ran to help Syrian refugee children after Emma saw the photo of Aylan Kurdi, the little Syrian boy who drowned while trying to reach a safe place to live. Emma thought the boy was sleeping and only after her mother told her the truth did she decide she would run for other children just like Aylan.

If your children are interested in taking part send an email to vanja.rad@gmail.com to receive a sponsor form. If you would like to donate to the cause you can do so online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kidsforkidscy

Third Annual Emma’s Run – Kids for Kids

Annual 1.5km run for kids for charity. April 23. Larnaca Castle. 10.15am-12.15pm. Tel: 99-382652