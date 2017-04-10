Low show for Turkish referendum vote in north

LESS than half of Turkish citizens living in the north cast their vote during the five-day ballot for the referendum on constitutional amendments in Turkey, it was announced on Monday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, 43,480 people out of the 104,507 registered voters voted on whether they agreed Turkey should have an executive presidency which would boost the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The vote, which was held in the north between April 5 and 9, was concluded on Sunday night with a voting turnout of 41.6per cent.

Despite the low numbers, media in the north quoted officials as saying it was a larger proportion compared to previous polls concerning Turkey. The daily Kibris reported that the last time polls were set up in the north for Turkish nationals, around 35,000 people had voted.

According to Turkey’s election board, voting on the proposed constitutional changes has taken place at 120 polling stations in 57 countries since March 27. In total, more than 1.2 million Turkish expatriates have voted abroad so far.

Votes from the north and from other countries will be transferred to Turkey where they will be counted on April 16 after Turkish citizens in Turkey have voted.