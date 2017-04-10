Money transport vehicle robbed in Limassol (updated)

Three men robbed a cash transport vehicle in Limassol on Monday, reportedly getting away with over €100,000.

Reports said one of the security guards was injured in the incident after suffering a blow to the head.

The cash belonged to a supermarket in Ypsonas and it was collected by the company at around 11am to transport to the bank.

Two of the robbers attacked the members of the security company in the parking lot, snatching the money and returning to an awaiting vehicle driven by a third suspect.

Reports said two of the robbers were armed with pistols and the third with a baton, which he used to hit the security guard before snatching the bag containing the cash.

The robbers fled in a white car that was set on fire not very far from the scene.

The car had been reported stolen in Paphos but apparently its registration plates were also stolen as police found that they belonged to a vehicle registered to a Limassol resident.

Investigators were hoping that a pistol round dropped at the scene when one of the perpetrators cocked his weapon would help them break the case.