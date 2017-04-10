President to have telephone conversation with Eide on Monday afternoon

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will have a telephone conversation on Monday afternoon with UN Secretary General`s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide, Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides told CNA.

The conversation will take place after a meeting Eide is due to have with the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community Mustafa Akinci, he added.

Eide’s contact with the two leaders are scheduled a day before the UN-led peace talks are set to resume, on Tuesday.

President Anastasiades is in Madrid, Spain, to participate in tomorrow`s Summit of the seven Southern European Union countries.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the President will meet the Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy and later on he will attend a working lunch with the other leaders of the southern EU member states at the Palacio Real del Pardo.

Brexit and the future of Europe will be among the issues to be discussed at the summit.

CNA