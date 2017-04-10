President to have telephone conversation with Eide on Monday afternoon

April 10th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

President to have telephone conversation with Eide on Monday afternoon

UN Special Adviser for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will have a telephone conversation on Monday afternoon with UN Secretary General`s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide, Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides told CNA.

The conversation will take place after a meeting Eide is due to have with the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community Mustafa Akinci, he added.

Eide’s contact with the two leaders are scheduled a day before the UN-led peace talks are set to resume, on Tuesday.

President Anastasiades is in Madrid, Spain, to participate in tomorrow`s Summit of the seven Southern European Union countries.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the President will meet the Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy and later on he will attend a working lunch with the other leaders of the southern EU member states at the Palacio Real del Pardo.

Brexit and the future of Europe will be among the issues to be discussed at the summit.

CNA

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information