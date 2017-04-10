The stage narrates a part of history

After completing performances of the theatrical adaptation of Aishe Goes on Holiday by Konstantina Sotiriou in Nicosia, the theatrical group Solo gia Treis will take its story to Limassol for one performance tonight.

The play shines a light on the story of a Greek Cypriot woman who secretly lived as a Turkish Cypriot for more than 30 years. During this time she managed to hide her true identity from everyone around her, including her son. The truth only came out in 2004 when the checkpoints were opened.

When her son crossed over to the other side, she finds herself asking who she really is and if she really managed to change who she is, or was.

Solo gia Treis says about the performance “the memories of a lost Cyprus, the war, the pain of the people that become prey to history but above all the identity, what you are, what and who you choose to be are included in the story of Eleni who became Hatice, a narration that reflects the contemporary history of Cyprus of the last 50 years. The owls that bring bad news, the sour lemonades from our youth, Christ and Mohammed and the pathways of Ayios Kasiannos compose the frame of the story.”

Aishe Goes on Holiday

Performance of the play based on the book of the same title by Konstantina Sotiriou. April 10. Technohoros ETHAL, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15/10. In Greek. Tel: 99-384606