Zooming in on star trails

The 6X6 Centre for Photography seems to be set on giving all photographers the chance to learn from the best.

In the past the centre has arranged workshop excursions where professional photographers gave participants all the inside information about how to capture nature in a way that made it look even more breath taking. And now the centre is planning to get us outdoors but instead of looking at nature on our planet, all those who are up for the challenge will be looking up at the stars.

Pointing to exactly where you should point your camera for this astrophotography workshop will be Ollie Taylor on April 29 and 30, along with an editing session on May 1.

Taylor has been in the business of landscape photography for 15 years and has visited Cyprus on a number of occasions. Some of his nightscape work from the island was published worldwide and includes the front page of the 2016 novel The 100 Year Miracle. The photographer’s portfolio includes thousands of shots of landscapes and travel images and he represents over 20 leading agencies and a number of private international clients.

Choose your night – either April 29 or 30 – from 10pm onwards at a location that will be announced later. This practical nightscape workshop will teach you how to plan out and locate a successful nightscape shoot every time as well as teach you the basics of how to compose and generate a stunning nightscape image. Taylor will also show you how you can produce a magazine quality shot and much more.

All participants will come together on May 1 for the editing part of the workshop where Taylor will discuss how you can edit your photographs on Lightroom and Photoshop.

If you are interested, book your place early and make sure you bring a camera with a manual control with a wide lens with you, as well as a tripod, a torch and spare batteries.

Photography workshop with Ollie Taylor. April 29 or April 30 from 10pm at a location to be announced later and on May 1 at 6X6 Centre for Photography, Limassol from 3pm-6pm. €135. Tel: 25-354810