Anastasiades hopes for progress in next four meetings

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday welcomed the resumption of talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after an eight-week hiatus and hoped for progress over a period of four planned meetings beginning on April 20.

Speaking at the presidential palace after the meeting match, Anastasiades said the two leaders had a fruitful exchange of views. They also agreed to four new meetings beginning on April 20. Their negotiators resume work on Wednesday to work out a plan.

Anastasiades said he hopes the new round of talks would bring the two sides to a point where there could be enough convergences that would lead to a solution.

“Convergences must comply with the European acquis, the principles and values of the EU and international law and that will create a functional state and will not ignore any concerns,” he said.

Asked about the so-called new methodology to be followed, the president said he had already submitted a format by means of his proposal for a three-pronged procedure where convergences, understandings and differences would be listed separately.

On whether UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide would have a new role in the coming meetings as has been reported, Anastasiades said he would not, other than when asked by both sides to address specific questions. Eide himself said on Monday that his mandate had not changed but he was open to aiding the leaders to whatever extent they both wished. Akinci had said on Sunday he wanted to see more shuttle diplomacy between the UN, the two sides and the guarantor powers, and that he would not be averse to hearing oral bridging ideas from the UM. This led to speculation about arbitration that all sides denied on Monday.

In response to questions, he said the issue of gas drilling had not been raised as it was not possible to accept negotiating “on the sovereignty of the Republic”.

Asked about a new Geneva conference on security and guarantees, Anastasiades said: “Yes, in the sense that if there is progress to such an extent in pending matters that would allow us to go there. We are not against the conference for the guarantees and the presence of occupation troops, just not under conditions set by Turkey, but as a result of free dialogue between the two leaders.”

As for the process in the coming weeks, Anastasiades said it would be neither formal nor informal when it came to scheduling.

“It depends on the will, the real will to reach a solution and the positions that will be deposited by both sides in these four meetings and subsequent meetings. Therefore, there is no specific timetable nor specific enhanced role of the United Nations,” he added.